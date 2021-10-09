Over 100 dead or missing after boat capsizes in DR Congo

More than 100 people are dead or missing in the sinking of a boat on the Congo river, provincial authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo said Saturday.

Fifty-one bodies had been recovered by late Friday from the sinking during the night of Monday to Tuesday, and another 69 are believed to be missing, Nestor Magbado, a spokesman for the governor of the northwestern province of Mongala, told AFP. He said there were 39 survivors.

