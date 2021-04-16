Pakistan orders temporary social media shutdown after violent protests

Pakistan's government ordered the country's telecoms agency to temporarily shut down social media and instant messaging platforms on Friday, after days of violent anti-France protests.
In a notice to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, the Interior Ministry requested a "complete blocking" of Twitter, Facebook, Whatsapp, YouTube and Telegram until 3pm.
