Social media suspended in Pakistan for a few hours

Pakistan orders temporary social media shutdown after violent protests

The Interior Ministry requested a "complete blocking" of Twitter, Facebook, Whatsapp, YouTube and Telegram until 3pm

AFP
  • Apr 16 2021, 13:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 13:03 ist
Illustrative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Pakistan's government ordered the country's telecoms agency to temporarily shut down social media and instant messaging platforms on Friday, after days of violent anti-France protests.

In a notice to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, the Interior Ministry requested a "complete blocking" of Twitter, Facebook, Whatsapp, YouTube and Telegram until 3pm.

 

 

