Pervez Musharraf passes away: Former Pakistan President no more
updated: Feb 05 2023, 12:16 ist
Pakistan's former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf passed away on Sunday in a Dubai hospital.
Musharraf oversaw rapid economic growth in Pakistan
Pervez Musharraf, the four-star general who ruled Pakistan for nearly a decade after seizing power in a bloodless coup in 1999, oversaw rapid economic growth and attempted to usher in socially liberal values in the conservative Muslim country.
Once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace 2002-2007. I met him annually in those days at the UN and found him smart, engaging & clear in his strategic thinking. RIP: Shashi Tharoor
The former president's family moved from New Delhi to Karachi in 1947. He joined the Pakistan Army in 1964 and was a graduate of the Army Staff and Command College, Quetta.
Musharraf was born on August 11, 1943 in Delhi.
He assumed the post of Chief Executive after imposing martial law in the country in 1999 and served as the president of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008.
The military ruler had been undergoing treatment at American Hospital Dubai.
Pakistan's former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf passed away on Sunday in a Dubai hospital, according to media reports.
Musharraf, 79, was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body, The Express Tribune reported.
