Pak PM says he approached UN over J&K domicile issue

Pakistan PM says he approached UN over J&K domicile issue

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Jul 01 2020, 00:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2020, 00:09 ist
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. Credits: AFP Photo

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that he has approached the UN over the issue of the grant of domicile certificates by India to the people not originally from Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the new domicile law, non-permanent residents who have residency proof of at least 15 years in Jammu and Kashmir are entitled to get domicile certificates.

"I have approached UN Secretary-General and am reaching out to other world leaders...," Khan tweeted.

Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 last year and bifurcating it into two Union territories.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan
Imran Khan
Jammu and Kashmir
India-Pakistan relations

What's Brewing

India flouted WTO rules: China on India's ban on apps

India flouted WTO rules: China on India's ban on apps

India accounts for 45.8 mn of all 'missing females': UN

India accounts for 45.8 mn of all 'missing females': UN

China shipments at India ports show standoff casualties

China shipments at India ports show standoff casualties

Covid-19 puts millions at risk of child marriage: UN

Covid-19 puts millions at risk of child marriage: UN

 