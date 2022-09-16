Pakistan PM's awkward moment during meeting with Putin

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's awkward moment during meeting with Vladimir Putin at SCO Summit

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 16 2022, 11:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 11:08 ist
Screengrab of video. Credit: Twitter/@ani_digital

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif faced an awkward moment while he was setting up for his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit that is being held in in Samarkand in Uzbekistan after two years of Covid-19 pandemic.

In a video of the session, Sharif is seen struggling to plug in his earphone. After a few failed attempts to plug in the earplugs, the Pakistan PM calls for help, prompting a soft laugh from Putin.

Take a look at the video below:

The SCO member states are holding its first in-person summit in Samarkand in Uzbekistan after two years and the summit will see the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The last two meetings in 2021 and 2022 were held virtually and hosted by Tajikistan and Russia respectively.

The Beijing-headquartered SCO is an eight-member economic and security bloc consisting of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agency)

Vladimir Putin
Shehbaz Sharif
SCO Summit
World news

