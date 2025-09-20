<p>A new $100,000 annual fee for <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/h-1b-visa">H-1B visas</a> in the United States goes into effect Sunday, but it will not be applied to existing holders of valid visas re-entering the country, <em>Axios</em> reported on Saturday.</p><p>The executive order imposing the new fee on H-1B visa applications, which was signed by President Donald Trump Friday night, could disrupt the global operations of Indian technology services companies that deploy skilled professionals to the United States, Indian IT industry body Nasscom said early on Saturday.</p>.'It may have humanitarian consequences': India on Trump's new restrictions on H-1B visa.<p>The White House clarified that the fee will not impact current visa holders re-entering the country or those renewing their visas, the Axios report said.</p><p>The new fee structure will first apply to the upcoming H-1B lottery cycle for new applicants, <em>Axios</em> reported.</p>