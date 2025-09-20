Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Remains of shell that exploded in Dal Lake during Op Sindoor found during cleaning drive

During the cleaning drive on Saturday, officials from the Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) found the remains of the shell, the officials said.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 18:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2025, 18:12 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirDal LakeOperation Sindoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us