Pakistan reports 553 new coronavirus patients; tally stands at 279,669

Pakistan has recorded 553 more coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s Covid-19 caseload to 279,699, officials said on Sunday.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on the second day of Eid al-Adha reported that six more people lost their lives due to the contagion, taking the death toll to 5,976.

It said that 248,577 people have so far recovered across the country. The total number of active cases was 25,146.

There was no patient on ventilator in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan. Elsewhere in the country, 225 ventilators are occupied.

Out of the total cases, 121,309 were in Sindh, 93,173 in Punjab, 34,160 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 15,052 in Islamabad, 11,762 in Balochistan, 2,157 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2,086 in PoK.

The authorities have performed a total of 20,10,170 tests across the country.

The data showed that 1,618 patients are admitted in 735 hospitals with Covid-19 facilities across the country. Other infected people were recuperating in their homes.