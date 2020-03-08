Paraguay reports first coronavirus case

A 32-year-old Paraguayan who arrived from Ecuador is the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Paraguay, the country's health minister said Saturday.

The patient was in "very good" general health and authorities were monitoring people who had contact with him since he arrived in Asuncion on March 3, Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni told reporters.

Track live updates on the coronavirus here

In Ecuador there are 14 confirmed cases of people infected with COVID-19 and 122 suspected cases, according to official figures.

The central laboratory of Paraguay's Ministry of Public Health confirmed the COVID-19 case on Saturday afternoon, Mazzoleni tweeted earlier.

"Protocols already tested and approved by the WHO are being applied," he wrote, referring to the World Health Organization.

Health authorities were continuing to monitor 70 others who had arrived from abroad.