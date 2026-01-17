Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

19 Bills pending in Rajya Sabha, oldest dates back to 1992

The Rajya Sabha is a permanent House which is never dissolved, with one-third of its members retiring every two years.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 12:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 12:37 IST
India NewsParliamentRajya SabhaBills

Follow us on :

Follow Us