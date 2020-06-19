PLA of China seems to have provoked clash to grab Indian territory: Senate Majority Leader

For the sake of grabbing territory, the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) of China appears to have instigated the most violent clash between the two Asian giants, a top American Senator said on Thursday.

“On land, for the sake of grabbing territory, the PLA appears to have instigated the most violent clash between China and India since those nations went to war in 1962,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a major foreign policy speech on the floor of the House.

In his speech, China topped the list of countries, threatening the interest of the US and its allies.

“Needless to say, the rest of the world has watched with grave concern this violent exchange between two nuclear states. We are encouraging de-escalation and hoping for peace,” McConnell said.

“But the world could not have received a clearer reminder that the PRC is dead-set on brutalizing people within their own borders, challenging and remaking the international order anew in their image to include literally redrawing the world map,” he said.

He said the Chinese Communist Party has used the pandemic they helped worsen as a smokescreen for ratcheting up their oppression of Hong Kong and advancing their control and influence throughout the region.

“At sea, they have stepped up their menacing of Japan near the Senkaku Islands,” he said.

“In the skies, Chinese jets have intruded into Taiwanese airspace four separate times in a matter of days,” the top GOP Senator said in his speech.

Meanwhile, Congressman Jim Banks welcomed India’s decision to ban Huawei and ZTE from its telecom network.

“Always best to push back against Chinese Communist Party thugs. India will not be intimidated. A strong, wise decision!” Banks said.