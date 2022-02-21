PM Modi wishes Queen Elizabeth II speedy recovery

PM Modi wishes Queen Elizabeth II speedy recovery after she tests positive for Covid

The 95-year-old monarch remains at her Windsor Castle residence and is expected to carry out light duties over the next few days

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 21 2022, 07:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 07:42 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: IANS Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished Britain's Queen Elizabeth II a speedy recovery after she tested positive for COVID-19.

The Buckingham Palace said she has tested positive for the infection and is experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms".

"I wish Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth a speedy recovery and pray for her good health," Modi tweeted.

The 95-year-old monarch remains at her Windsor Castle residence and is expected to carry out light duties over the next few days.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," a Buckingham Palace statement said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
Narendra Modi
Queen Elizabeth II
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

Manipur: 'Pot Lamba' gauge voters' mood ahead of polls

Manipur: 'Pot Lamba' gauge voters' mood ahead of polls

Gujarat Titans unveil official team logo in Metaverse

Gujarat Titans unveil official team logo in Metaverse

Bird flu resurfaces in India: All you need to know

Bird flu resurfaces in India: All you need to know

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will be burnt to ashes: Kangana

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will be burnt to ashes: Kangana

 