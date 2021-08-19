Police probing 'active bomb threat' near US Capitol

Police investigating 'active bomb threat' near US Capitol

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it has also joined the probe

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Aug 19 2021, 20:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 20:57 ist
Police investigate a possible bomb threat near the US Capitol and Library of Congress in Washington, DC, on August 19, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

 Police said Thursday a suspicious vehicle near the US Capitol building and Library of Congress was being investigated for possible explosives and that people were told to leave the area.

"The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress," the US Capitol Police said on its Twitter feed.

"This is an active bomb threat investigation."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it has also joined the probe.

US media reported that a man in a pickup truck made the bomb threat, and that law enforcement and the FBI have dispatched negotiators to try to engage the suspect.

The Library of Congress's main building has been evacuated, as has a Senate office building, according to the reports.

The nearby Republican National Committee headquarters was also reportedly evacuated.

Both the Senate and House of Representatives are currently on recess, but staffers are working in the Capitol complex.

Tensions have remained high on Capitol Hill more than seven months after the deadly January 6 insurrection, when supporters of then-president Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol, fought with police, and sought to block certification of the presidential election.

In April a man rammed a car into barriers at the US Capitol, killing one Capitol Police officer before the attacker was shot and killed.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United States
US Capitol building
explosives

What's Brewing

The story of India’s first transgender photojournalist

The story of India’s first transgender photojournalist

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

10 places in India that are photographers' paradise

10 places in India that are photographers' paradise

Haibatullah Akhundzada, a key to Taliban's resurgence

Haibatullah Akhundzada, a key to Taliban's resurgence

What you eat may take away minutes, years of your life

What you eat may take away minutes, years of your life

There’s so much more to Afghanistan: Khaled Hosseini

There’s so much more to Afghanistan: Khaled Hosseini

Now, animals in South Korea to be granted legal status

Now, animals in South Korea to be granted legal status

 