Power cuts in Sri Lanka 'could continue into May'

Power cuts in Sri Lanka 'could continue into May'

Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that a diesel shipment under a $500 million credit line from India is expected to arrive on Saturday

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 31 2022, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 14:32 ist
A man looks on as he waits outside his house during the power cut in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 30, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo

Sri Lanka's power minister said on Thursday that power cuts could continue into May, as many parts of the crisis-hit country currently faced up to 13 hours without electricity due to a shortage of foreign currency to import fuel.

Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that a diesel shipment under a $500 million credit line from India is expected to arrive on Saturday.

Also Read — Sri Lanka runs out of diesel, faces longest-ever blackout

"Once that arrives we will be able to reduce load shedding hours but until we receive rains, probably sometime in May, power cuts will have to continue. There is nothing else we can do," Wanniarachchi said. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Sri Lanka
World news

What's Brewing

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel to premiere in August

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel to premiere in August

Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen

Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen

How Volkswagen's Trinity aims to catch up with Tesla

How Volkswagen's Trinity aims to catch up with Tesla

Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums

Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums

DH Radio | How BIAL turned 100% water self-reliant

DH Radio | How BIAL turned 100% water self-reliant

 