'Prayers for speedy recovery': Pak PM Imran Khan expresses solidarity with India in fight against Covid

DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 24 2021, 13:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 13:55 ist
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Credit: AFP File Photo

As the second wave of Covid-19 raged across India, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed solidarity with the nation battling the pandemic.

"I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of Covid-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together." Khan tweeted.

A record single-day rise of 3,46,786 coronavirus cases pushed India's tally of infection to 1,66,10,481, while active cases crossed the 25-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. 

