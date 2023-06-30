Putin and Modi discuss Ukraine, armed mutiny on call

Putin and Modi discuss Ukraine, armed mutiny on phone call

Modi allegedly expressed support for what the Kremlin called the Russian leadership's decisive actions in handling the mutiny by the Wagner group last week.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 30 2023, 19:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 19:01 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation around Ukraine and how Moscow had resolved an armed mercenary mutiny in a telephone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, the Kremlin said.

Also read | President Vladimir Putin calls PM Narendra Modi ‘big friend of Russia’

It said that Modi had expressed support for what the Kremlin called the Russian leadership's decisive actions in handling the mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group last Saturday. 

Russia
World news
Vladimir Putin
Narendra Modi
Ukraine

