JUST IN
Budget 2021 | FM Sitharaman's 'bahi khata' goes digital Myanmar military stages coup, Suu Kyi detained GST revenues touch record high of Rs 1.20L crore in Jan Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms Budget 2021 key to address India's banking mess DH Sparks | Decoding the 'bahi khata' of Budget 2021
Rohingya refugees condemn Myanmar coup

Rohingya refugees condemn Myanmar coup

Rohingya leader Dil Mohammed urged the "global community to come forward and restore democracy at any cost"

Reuters
Reuters, Dhaka,
  • Feb 01 2021, 10:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 10:43 ist
Aung San Suu Kyi stands among supporters gathered to hear her speech outside the headquarters of her National League for Democracy party in Yangon. Credit: Reuters Photo

Rohingya refugees condemned the overthrow of a democratically elected government in Myanmar by the military on Monday, a community leader said in Bangladesh, where a number of them live after fleeing violence in the neighbouring country.

Also read: Myanmar military stages coup, Suu Kyi detained

"We Rohingya community strongly condemn this heinous attempt to kill democracy," Rohingya leader Dil Mohammed told Reuters by phone.

"We urge the global community to come forward and restore democracy at any cost." 

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rohingyas
Myanmar
Bangladesh

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 