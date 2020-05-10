Russia accuses US of downplaying Soviet role in WWII

Russia accuses US of downplaying Soviet role in World War II

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • May 10 2020, 20:50 ist
  • updated: May 10 2020, 20:50 ist

Russia on Sunday accused the United States of downplaying the Soviet Union's role in defeating Nazi Germany in World War II, with Moscow seeking "a serious conversation" on the matter with US counterparts.

"We are extremely indignant at the attempt to distort the effect... of our country's decisive contribution," Russia's foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

A White House statement on Facebook this week, to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day, only mentioned the United States and Britain as victors over the Nazis

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Russia
World War II
United States
Nazi
Germany
Britain
White House

What's Brewing

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

Why multiplexes are nervous

Why multiplexes are nervous

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

 