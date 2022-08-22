Russia detains ISIS bomber plotting attack in India

Russia detains ISIS bomber plotting terrorist attack in India: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 22 2022, 14:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 14:14 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Russia has detained a suicide bomber, a member of the ISIS terrorist group, who was plotting a terrorist attack against one of India's leaders, reported ANI quoting news agency Sputnik

"Russia's FSB identified and detained a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organization banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the authority said in a statement.

More to to follow...

