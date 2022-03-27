Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: Bulletproof vests and helmets will be equated with humanitarian aid, says Ukraine

Explosions rocked Ukraine's Lviv, which borders Poland, amid a recent visit by US President Joe Biden and Poland's suggestion to send a NATO peacekeeping force to Ukraine. The war of words between the White House and Kremlin intensified as Biden called Putin a 'butcher' and called for his removal. The Kremlin responded swiftly saying that Russians decide on their leader and it was not for Biden to decide. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.