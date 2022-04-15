Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Over 5 million displaced by war, says UN

The flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, a guided-missile cruiser that became a central target of Ukrainian defiance in the opening days of the war, sank Thursday after it was heavily damaged in the latest setback for Moscow's invasion. Stay tuned for more updates.
Russia loses 39 soldiers, four vehicles in 24 hours
As a result of multiple battles in southern Ukraine over the past 24 hours, Russia lost 39 soldiers and four vehicles. These are estimates of Russia’s combat losses, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Japan to attend G20 meet, refrains from commenting on Russia's participation
Japan is preparing to attend a gathering of financial leaders from the Group of 20 economic powers next week, its finance minister said on Friday, as Western nations sought the expulsion ofRussiafrom the forum and said they would skip sessions where Moscow is represented.
Shunichi Suzuki said Japan "is not in the position to respond to each country's participation", when asked aboutRussia's plans to join the forum online, which G20 chair Indonesia announced on Thursday.
Explosions reported in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast early on April 15
Nearly 5 million displaced by war, says UN
UN: Nearly 5 million Ukrainians have fled the country in 50 days of war. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, over 7.1 million people have been internally displaced.
Canada sends soldiers to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees
Canada is sending soldiers to Poland to help with the care, co-ordination and resettlement of Ukrainian refugees in Poland, including some who will come to Canada.
Defense Minister Anita Anand announced the deployment of up to 150 troops Thursday.
More than 2.6 million Ukrainians have fled into Poland since the first Russian troops crossed into Ukraine on February 24 and over 2 million more have fled into other surrounding countries. (AP)
Russia's damaged Black Sea flagship sinks in latest setback
The flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, a guided-missile cruiser that became a potent target of Ukrainian defiance in the opening days of the war, sank Thursday after it was heavily damaged in the latest setback for Moscow's invasion.
Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the vessel with missiles, while Russia acknowledged a fire aboard the Moskva but no attack.
The loss of the warship named for the Russian capital is a devastating symbolic defeat for Moscow as its troops regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine after retreating from much of the north, including the capital, Kyiv. (AP)