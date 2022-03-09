Russia-Ukraine crisis: McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia

Crude oil prices surged Tuesday as the United States banned Russian energy imports, while nickel prices rocketed to a record peak on Russian supply fears. This comes as President Joe Biden banned Russian oil and other energy imports to the US, piling pressure on Putin. Ukrainian troops repulsed efforts by Russian forces to enter the eastern city of Kharkiv. Stay tuned on DH for more updates.
Putin's war hurting American families at gas pump, will do everything to contain price hike: Biden
Russia's war against Ukraine has hurt American families with gas prices shooting up and it is going to rise further, US President Joe Biden said after announcing a ban on the import of Russian oil and gas.
Biden, however, promised of doing everything he can to minimize "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin's price hike here at home".
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What we know so far
*President Joe Biden banned Russian oil and other energy imports to the United States, piling pressure on Vladimir Putin to halt the assault on Ukraine, but an effort to evacuate civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol failed.
*Biden acknowledged the ban on Russian energy imports, which has bipartisan support, would drive up U.S. energy prices. * Britain said it aimed to phase out imports of Russian oil by the end of 2022.
*Ukrainian troops repulsed efforts by Russian forces to enter the eastern city of Kharkiv, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said. * Russian forces have repeatedly tried to seize the southern regional capital of Mykolayiv in attacks that have been repulsed by Ukraine.
*McDonald's Corp, Starbucks and L'Oreal are temporarily closing all outlets in Russia. Coca-Cola and Pepsi suspended soda sales in the country. * Unilever became the first major European food company to stop imports and exports out of Russia.
Any Russian aircraft entering UK commit "criminal offence," UK's Shapps says
British transport minister Grant Shapps said in a tweet on Tuesday that any Russian aircraft to enter UK airspace will now be a "criminal offence."
"I have made it a criminal offence for ANY Russian aircraft to enter UK airspace and now HMG can detain these jets," Shapps said in a tweet. (Reuters)
In nod to Russia, Ukraine says no longer insisting on NATO membership
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is no longer pressing for NATO membership for Ukraine, a delicate issue that was one of Russia's stated reasons for invading its pro-Western neighbour. (AFP)
Oil prices surge as US bans Russian energy imports
Crude oil prices surged Tuesday as the United States banned Russian energy imports, while nickel prices rocketed to a record peak on Russian supply fears.
While remaining below Monday's peak of $139.13 a barrel, the main international oil contract, Brent, jumped 4.7 percent to close at $128.06, below the high point of the day. (AFP)