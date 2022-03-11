Russia-Ukraine crisis: Zelenskyy accuses Moscow of attack on humanitarian corridor in Mariupol

In a potential escalation, the Ukraine parliament said Russian forces attacked a Kharkiv institute that contains an experimental nuclear reactor. Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of attacking a humanitarian corridor in Mariupol. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.
Russian military convoy northwest of Kyiv has dispersed, redeployed
Satellite images taken on Thursday show a large Russian military convoy, last seen northwest of Kyiv near Antonov airport, has largely dispersed and redeployed, a private US company said on Thursday.
Maxar Technologies said images show armored units maneuvering in and through the surrounding towns close to the airport. It said images also show convoy elements further north have repositioned near Lubyanka with towed artillery howitzers in firing positions nearby. - Reuters.
Facebook to allow calls for violence against Russians
Meta Platforms will allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of the Ukraine invasion, according to internal emails seen by Reuters on Thursday, in a temporary change to its hate speech policy.
Around 100,000 people evacuated from Ukraine cities in two days: Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy accuses Moscow of attack on humanitarian corridor in Mariupol