Russia-Ukraine Crisis: 20,000 leave besieged Mariupol as US boosts financial aid to Ukraine

After multiple failed attempts, around 20,000 people were evacuated out of Mariupol on Tuesday through a humanitarian corridor. The southwestern city has been subject to relentless shelling by Russian forces, with even a children's hospital destroyed. Meanwhile, the US approved $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine and may send an additional $800 million.
Biden expected to announce $800 million in security aid for Ukraine: official
USPresident JoeBidenis expected to announce an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine on Wednesday, a White House official said.
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a bill providing $13.6 billion in additional military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Biden, NATO leaders to meet in Brussels next week to discuss Russian invasion of Ukraine
NATO leaders will meet in Brussels on March 24 in an "extraordinary" summit to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the alliance's chief said on Tuesday, as the White House confirmed USPresident Joe Biden would also attend.
Fox News cameraman, Ukrainian producer killed near Kyiv
An Irish cameraman for Fox News and a Ukrainian working as a producer for the US television network have been killed in fighting near Kyiv, Fox News said Tuesday.
