Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Russia beginning to destroy oil depots and food warehouses, says Ukraine official

Explosions rocked Ukraine's Lviv, which borders Poland, amid a recent visit by US President Joe Biden and Poland's suggestion to send a NATO peacekeeping force to Ukraine. The war of words between the White House and Kremlin intensified as Biden called Putin a 'butcher' and called for his removal. The Kremlin responded swiftly saying that Russians decide on their leader and it was not for Biden to decide. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.
Ukraine exports first grain by train to Europe
Traders have exported the first supplies of Ukrainian corn to Europe by train as the country's sea ports remain blocked due to the Russian invasion, APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Sunday.
Ukraine is a global major grain grower and exporter and almost all its exports have traditionally been shipped from its Black Sea ports. Monthly grain exports exceeded 5 million tonnes before the war.
Traders and agriculture official have said Ukraine, which still has significant volumes of grain in stock, may start exporting by train via its western border. - Reuters.
Ukraine interior minister adviser says Russia beginning to destroy our oil depots and food warehouses
No staff rotation at Chernobyl for a week: IAEA
The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Ukrainian authorities have informed that there has been no staff rotation at the now-defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant due to the takeover of the nearby city of Slavutych by Russian forces.
In a statement, the UN nuclear watchdog said it was informed on Saturday that the city, where a large number of the plant's staffers live, was seized by the Russian troops, making it difficult for the workers to regularly rotate and return to their homes. - IANS.
Ukraine asks Red Cross not to open office in Russia's Rostov-on-Don
Ukraine has asked the International Committee of the Red Cross not to open a planned office in Russia's Rostov-on-Don, saying it would legitimise Moscow's "humanitarian corridors" and the abduction and forced deportation of Ukranians.
The head of the ICRC said on Thursday after his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that agreement between the Russian and Ukrainian armies was needed before civilians could be evacuated properly from war-torn Ukraine. - Reuters.
Russian forces took control of a town where staff working at the Chernobyl nuclear site live and briefly detained the mayor, sparking protests, Ukrainian officials said Saturday.
"I have been released. Everything is fine, as far as it is possible under occupation," Yuri Fomichev, mayor of Slavutych, told AFP by phone, after officials in the Ukraine capital Kyiv announced earlier he had been detained.
Earlier, the military administration of the Kyiv region, which covers Slavutych, announced that Russian troops had entered the town and occupied the municipal hospital.
They also said that the mayor had been detained.
Stock markets are likely to witness volatility this week amid monthly derivatives expiry, ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and high crude oil prices, analysts said.
Geopolitical tensions and supply-side concerns would continue to dominate investor sentiment, they added.
"This week, we will have March month F&O expiry that may provide a direction to this range-bound market. Global equity markets are also rebounding and showing some signs of stabilization, however, there are still uncertainties about the Russia-Ukraine issue that may continue to cause volatility in global markets.
As he capped a four-day trip to Europe, a blend of emotive scenes with refugees and standing among other world leaders in grand settings, Biden said of Putin: “For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power.”
President Joe Biden delivered a forceful and highly personal condemnation of Russia's Vladimir Putin on Saturday, summoning a call for liberal democracy and a durable resolve among Western nations in the face of a brutal autocrat.
It was a dramatic escalation in rhetoric — Biden had earlier called Putin a “butcher” — that the White House found itself quickly walking back.
Before Biden could even board Air Force One to begin the flight back to Washington, aides were clarifying that he wasn't calling for an immediate change in government in Moscow.
Russian rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday while President Joe Biden visited neighbouring Poland, a reminder that Moscow is willing to strike anywhere in Ukraine despite its claim to be focusing its offensive on the country's ea
The back-to-back airstrikes shook the city that has become a haven for an estimated 200,000 people who have had to flee their hometowns.
Lviv had been largely spared since the invasion began, although missiles struck an aircraft repair facility near the main airport a week ago.
US President Joe Biden on Saturday castigated Vladimir Putin over the month-old war in Ukraine, bluntly calling the Russian leader "a butcher" who "cannot remain in power"
In an impassioned speech from the Royal Castle in Warsaw, delivered after meeting top Ukrainian ministers in Poland and earlier conferring with NATO and EU allies on the conflict, Biden plainly warned Russia: "Don't even think about moving on one single inch of NATO territory."
Although the White House moved quickly to temper Biden's unprecedented comments on Putin -- insisting the US leader is not seeking "regime change" in Russia and was referring to Putin's influence over neighbours in the region -- the Kremlin made its displeasure clear.
Latest developments on Russia-Ukraine crisis
1. President Joe Biden calls his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "butcher" who "cannot remain in power" after meeting top Ukrainian ministers for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
2. More than 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion a month ago, the UN says. The UN's refugee agency, UNHCR, says 3,772,599 Ukrainians have fled the country -- an increase of 46,793 from the previous day's figure. Around 90 percent of them are women and children. The UN estimates that another 6.5 million people are displaced in Ukraine.
3. In his latest video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterates a call for planes while urging allies to supply Ukraine with more weapons. "We need more ammunition. We need it to protect not only Ukraine but other Eastern European countries that Russia threatened to invade," he says. "What is NATO is doing? Is it being run by Russia? What are they waiting for? It's been 31 days. We are only asking for one percent of what NATO has, nothing more."
4. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says UK sanctions against Russia could be lifted if Moscow commits to a full ceasefire and withdraws its troops. Truss says the Kremlin must also agree to "no further aggression" towards Ukraine for the British sanctions imposed on hundreds of people and entities to remain eased. "Sanctions should only come off with a full ceasefire and withdrawal, but also commitments that there will be no further aggression," Truss tells the Sunday Telegraph.
5. At least five people are wounded in two barrages of strikes that damage infrastructure including a fuel storage facility in a rare attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.
Mayor Andriy Sadovy says the fuel storage facility caught fire after the first strikes, while the second round inflicted "considerable damage" to a defence facility in a residential area.
6. Russian forces take control of a town where staff working at the Chernobyl nuclear site live and briefly detain the mayor, sparking protests, Ukrainian officials say.
"I have been released. Everything is fine, as far as it is possible under occupation," Yuri Fomichev, mayor of Slavutych, tells AFP by phone, but later reports the death of three civilians.
7. Ukraine says its forces have recaptured the northeast town of Trostianets, near the Russian border, one of the first towns taken in the Russian invasion. Its defence ministry publishes images showing Ukrainian soldiers and civilians among heavily damaged buildings, and what appeared to be abandoned Russian military equipment along with a signpost to the town.
8. The mayor of Ukraine's capital Kyiv cancels a curfew announced just hours earlier for the next day. "New information from the military command: the Kyiv curfew will not enter into force tomorrow," mayor Vitali Klitschko announces on Telegram.
9. Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu reappears on television after a two-week absence from view prompted questions from journalists.
No dates accompany the images on state television, but Shoigu refers to a finance ministry meeting that took place on Friday.
10 Russia's "bragging" about its nuclear weapons is fuelling a dangerous arms race, Zelensky tells the Doha Forum.
"They are bragging that they can destroy with nuclear weapons not only a certain country but the entire planet," Zelensky says in a live video message to the forum.
Ukraine's leader calls on Qatar to increase production of natural gas to counter Russian threats to use energy as a weapon.
11. Russia denies it is planning to call up reservists, denouncing what it claims are "false" summons to Russian men by Kyiv's security services.
"The Russian defence ministry is not summoning and does not plan to summon any reservists to the military commissariats," spokesman Igor Konashenkov says in a statement.
12. Russia's oligarchs can continue to do business in Turkey so long as they respect national and international law, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says.
Turkey has described Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "unacceptable" and has offered its services as a mediator to help end the war, but has not joined the sanctions imposed by the United States and EU member states.
US to provide $100 million in new security assistance to Ukraine
The money is intended to enhance the capacity of Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs to provide border security, sustain law enforcement functions, and safeguard critical governmental infrastructure.
(The Kyiv Independent)
'Not for Biden to decide, we decide our own President,' says Kremlin spokesperson on Biden's comments
The Kremlin dismissed a remark by US President Joe Biden on Saturday that Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power," saying it was up to Russians to choose their own president.Asked about Biden's comment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters: "That's not for Biden to decide. The president of Russia is elected by Russians."
Read more
Bulletproof vests and helmets will be equated with humanitarian aid, says Ukraine
The resolution was adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. This solution greatly simplifies the supply of equipment to Ukraine because now you only need to fill out one document for import.
(NEXTA)
Impossible to save Mariupol without additional tanks, says Zelenskyy
“Ukraine cannot shoot down Russian missiles with shotguns and machine guns,” the president said during his latest address.
He said that Ukraine is waiting too long for the required weapons. “Who is leading the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it still Moscow through intimidation?” Zelenskyy said.
(The Kyiv Independent)
Russia sanctions could be eased with peace, guarantees: UK's Truss
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Saturday that UK sanctions againstRussiaover its invasion of Ukraine could be lifted if Moscow committed to a full ceasefire and withdrew its troops.
In a wide-ranging newspaper interview, Truss said the Kremlin must also agree to "no further aggression" towards Ukraine for the British sanctions imposed on hundreds of people and entities to remain eased.