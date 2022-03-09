Russia warns the West: Our sanctions will hurt you

Russia warned the West on Wednesday that it was working on a broad response to sanctions that would be swift and felt in the West's most sensitive areas.

Also read: McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia

"Russia's reaction will be swift, thoughtful and sensitive for those it addresses," Dmitry Birichevsky, the director of the foreign ministry's department for economic cooperation, was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency.

Check out DH's latest videos