Russia warns the West: Our sanctions will hurt you

Reuters,
  • Mar 09 2022, 13:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 13:27 ist
Russia warned the West on Wednesday that it was working on a broad response to sanctions that would be swift and felt in the West's most sensitive areas.

"Russia's reaction will be swift, thoughtful and sensitive for those it addresses," Dmitry Birichevsky, the director of the foreign ministry's department for economic cooperation, was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency. 

