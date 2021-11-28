Saudi Arabia to ease Covid curbs for int'l travellers

Saudi Arabia to ease Covid curbs for travellers from all countries

Reuters
Reuters, Cairo,
  • Nov 28 2021, 04:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2021, 04:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Saudi Arabia will allow direct entry to travellers from all countries who have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine starting next Saturday, its interior ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry added the travellers would need to quarantine for three days.

Saudi Arabia
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Covid-19
World news

