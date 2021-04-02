Sheep, lamb walk the ramp in Turkey for a cause

In a drive to raise awareness about livestock rearing, Turkey saw a beauty pageant where the ramps were graced by sheep and lambs.

The video shared by Reuters on Twitter showed the animals dressed up and walking on the ramp and creating occasional chaos by running around or finding a spot to sit on a person's lap.

A beauty pageant for lambs: Turkey organized a catwalk for sheep to promote livestock breeding pic.twitter.com/2SFML228hH — Reuters (@Reuters) March 31, 2021

The show, hosted in Turkey's south-eastern province of Diyarbakir, saw the participation of about two dozen sheep.