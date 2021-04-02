Sheep, lamb walk the ramp in Turkey for a cause

  • Apr 02 2021, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 22:43 ist
Turkey saw a beauty paegent where the ramps were walked on by sheep. Credit: Reuters Photo

In a drive to raise awareness about livestock rearing, Turkey saw a beauty pageant where the ramps were graced by sheep and lambs.

The video shared by Reuters on Twitter showed the animals dressed up and walking on the ramp and creating occasional chaos by running around or finding a spot to sit on a person's lap.

The show, hosted in Turkey's south-eastern province of Diyarbakir, saw the participation of about two dozen sheep.

