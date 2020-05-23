South America is a new COVID-19 'epicentre', says WHO

South America is a new COVID-19 'epicentre', African deaths still low: WHO

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • May 23 2020, 00:43 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 00:43 ist
A priest conducts a ceremony after the funeral of COVID-19 victims at El Angel cemetery, in Lima on May 21, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

South America has become a new epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic with Brazil hardest-hit, while cases are rising in some African countries that so far have a relatively low death toll, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

"In a sense South America has become a new epicentre for the disease," Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO's top emergencies expert, told a news conference, adding Brazil is "clearly the most affected".

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

Ryan noted Brazilian authorities have approved broad use of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine for treatment of COVID-19. He reiterated that current clinical evidence does not support the unproven drug's widespread use against the new disease, given its risks.

Some nine African countries had 50% rises in cases in the past week, while others have seen a decline or have stable rates, Ryan said. The low mortality rate may be due to half of the continent's population being 18 years old or younger, he said, adding he still is worried the disease will spread on a continent with "significant gaps" in intensive care services, medical oxygen and ventilation.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
World Health Organization
South America
Brazil
Africa

What's Brewing

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

 