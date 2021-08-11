South Korea exceeds 2K daily cases for the first time

South Korea exceeds 2,000 daily cases for the first time

Officials said more than 1,400 of the 2,223 new cases are in the Seoul metropolitan region

AP
AP, Seoul,
  • Aug 11 2021, 08:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 08:57 ist
A woman gets a Covid test in Seoul. Credit: Reuters Photo

South Korea's daily increase in coronavirus infections has exceeded 2,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, continuing an alarming spread despite the enforcement of strict virus restrictions in large population centers.

Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol on Wednesday pleaded for people to stay home during the holiday break around Liberation Day on Friday. He said that “in our fight against Covid-19, we are entering a new phase, a new crisis.”

Officials said more than 1,400 of the 2,223 new cases are in the Seoul metropolitan region. Kwon says transmissions are also spreading at faster speeds in other parts of the country.

South Korea has so far administered first doses of coronavirus vaccine to 42% of a population of more than 51 million. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

South Korea
Seoul
Coronavirus
Covid-19
World news

What's Brewing

Video game puts new spin on Aztec fall

Video game puts new spin on Aztec fall

#MeToo: Generational shift or feigned ignorance?

#MeToo: Generational shift or feigned ignorance?

TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020

TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020

Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown

Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown

Why eradication of Covid is more feasible than polio

Why eradication of Covid is more feasible than polio

'Climate change is a hammer hitting us on the head’

'Climate change is a hammer hitting us on the head’

 