South Korea reports 87 new coronavirus cases, total 8,652: KCDC

  Mar 20 2020
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 14:35 ist
South Korea reported 87 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total national infections to 8,652, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The daily tally for new infections has been trending downward over the past week, despite a slight uptick on Thursday as small-scale outbreaks continued to emerge across the country. 

