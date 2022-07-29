Don't worry about body image: Spain calls women to sea

Spain tells women: Don't worry about body image on the beach

The government's Equality Ministry launched a summer campaign Thursday encouraging women to reject 'stereotypes' and 'aesthetical violence'

AP
AP,
  • Jul 29 2022, 01:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2022, 01:09 ist
Gran Canaria, Spain. Credit: Reuters Photo/Representative image

Spain's government has a message for women who are uncomfortable about their bodies when they wear bathing costumes: Don't be.

The government's Equality Ministry launched a summer campaign Thursday encouraging women to reject “stereotypes” and “aesthetical violence” — a reference to social pressure some women feel to conform to beauty ideals.

A poster advertising the campaign features women of different ages, sizes and skin colours in bathing costumes on a beach.

The slogan is, “Summer belongs to us, too.”

In a tweet, Equality Minister Irene Montero said: “Enjoy (the summer) however, wherever and with whoever you like.”

The head of the Women's Institute, a government body, said gender stereotypes are at the root of discrimination based on physical appearance.

“Expectations are projected onto women about how they should look,” Antonia Morillas told state news agency Efe. “That doesn't only affect our self-esteem, it also takes away our rights and limits how we behave in and whether we enjoy public spaces.”

Spain's Socialist-led coalition government, which came to power four years ago, has made women's rights one of its political banners. The Cabinet has 14 women and eight men in ministerial positions. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

spain
body image
gender stereotypes
World news
Beaches

What's Brewing

Don't worry about body image: Spain calls women to sea

Don't worry about body image: Spain calls women to sea

Over 77% residents in Mizoram found using tobacco

Over 77% residents in Mizoram found using tobacco

Boxing in CWG: Nikhat, Lovlina get easy opening draws

Boxing in CWG: Nikhat, Lovlina get easy opening draws

Saudi prince stays in 'world's most expensive home'

Saudi prince stays in 'world's most expensive home'

Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham

Brummies and Baltis: Welcome to CWG host Birmingham

How eco-resorts cater to sustainable travel demand

How eco-resorts cater to sustainable travel demand

 