Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe to resign on Thursday

Reuters
Reuters, Colombo,
  • Nov 20 2019, 16:45pm ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2019, 18:31pm ist
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will resign from office on Thursday after his party's candidate lost a presidential election over the weekend, his spokesman said. Photo/Reuters

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will resign from office on Thursday after his party's candidate lost a presidential election over the weekend, his spokesman said.

An interim cabinet, appointed by new president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, is expected to govern the island until the next election which could be around April, four sources from both Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe's teams told Reuters.

"Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe announced that he has decided to resign," spokesman Sudharshana Gunawardena said. "The resignation letter will be sent (to the President) tomorrow."

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Sri Lanka
Ranil Wickremesinghe
Comments (+)
 