Terrorist safe havens and sanctuaries must be dismantled for enduring peace in Afghanistan: India

The talks between the Government of Afghanistan and the Taliban did not bring down the level of violence in the war-torn country, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

He was virtually participating in a discussion at the United Nations Security Council on Afghanistan. He called upon the council to press for “a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire” in order to ensure “immediate reduction in violence and protection of civilian lives”.

The External Affairs Minister also noted that Afghanistan had of late rather witnessed increased level of violence, especially after May 1, the day the United States and the NATO started the final withdrawal of troops from the country. He referred to the report of the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the situation in Afghanistan and pointed out that Afghanistan had been witnessing targeted attacks on religious and ethnic minorities, girl students, security forces, clerics, women occupying positions of responsibility, journalists, civil rights activists and youths.

Jaishankar’s remarks on the situation in Afghanistan came amid reports about India’s outreach to the Taliban.

He recently had stopovers in Doha while travelling to and returning from Kenya. He had meetings with Qatari National Security Advisor Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. The Qatar Government facilitated the peace-process between the Government of Afghanistan and the Taliban. He also had a meeting with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, to discuss the progress of the talks.

“India welcomes any move towards a genuine political settlement and a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Afghanistan,” Jaishankar said, adding: “We support a leading role for the United Nations, since that would help improve the odds for a lasting and durable outcome.”

He said that terrorist safe havens and sanctuaries must be dismantled immediately and terrorist supply chains disrupted for enduring peace in Afghanistan. “There needs to be zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including its cross-border one,” said that External Affairs Minister. “It is equally important to ensure that the territory of Afghanistan is not used by terrorist groups to threaten or attack any other country,” he added, tacitly sending out a message to Pakistan.

Those providing material and financial support to terrorist entities must be held accountable, he said.