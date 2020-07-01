3 blasts rock Ethiopian capital during protests

Three deadly blasts rock Ethiopian capital during protests: Police

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 01 2020, 00:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2020, 00:33 ist

Three blasts injured and killed an unspecified number of people in the Ethiopian capital on Tuesday during protests sparked by the death of a popular singer, federal police commissioner told state news agencies.

"Some of those who planted the bomb were killed as well as innocent civilians," said commissioner Endeshaw Tasew. He gave no further details on the bombings, but said a police officer had also been killed in the capital during a stand-off with the bodyguards of a media magnate who was subsequently arrested

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ethiopia
blast
Protests

What's Brewing

India flouted WTO rules: China on India's ban on apps

India flouted WTO rules: China on India's ban on apps

India accounts for 45.8 mn of all 'missing females': UN

India accounts for 45.8 mn of all 'missing females': UN

China shipments at India ports show standoff casualties

China shipments at India ports show standoff casualties

Covid-19 puts millions at risk of child marriage: UN

Covid-19 puts millions at risk of child marriage: UN

 