Tim Brooke-Taylor, star of ‘The Goodies’, dies at 79 due to coronavirus

  Apr 12 2020
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 23:37 ist

British actor-comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor, star of popular BBC series “The Goodies,” has died of coronavirus at 79.

Brooke-Taylor’s agent told The Guardian that the comedian passed away on Sunday morning.

Brooke-Taylor started his comedy career at Cambridge University, where he was part of the renowned Footlights Club. He then moved to radio at public broadcaster BBC, where his shows included comedy program “I’m Sorry, I’ll Read That Again”.

He shifted his focus to TV with “At Last The 1948 Show”, but gained recognition with BBC Two series “The Goodies,” which ran from 1970 to 1982. The popular show featured Brooke-Taylor alongside comedians Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie.

Brooke-Taylor’s last hosting gig was daytime game show “Beat The Nation” with Graeme Garden. His final TV credit was an episode of BBC One medical soap “Doctors” in 2015.

He is survived by wife Christine Weadon and their two sons Ben and Edward.

As of Saturday, the death toll in the UK stands at 9,875.

