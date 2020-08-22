Tony Awards goes digital for 2020 ceremony

The 74th Tony Awards ceremony will be held digitally this year.

The event, which honours the year's best theatre and Broadway productions, was set to take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 7 but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The global health crisis had also cut short the 2019-2020 Broadway season that the awards were going to recognise.

The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, which organises the awards every year, said that further details, including what the show's format might be, are still to be determined.

"Though unprecedented events cut the 2019-2020 Broadway season short, it was a year full of extraordinary work that deserves to be recognised," Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, President & CEO of the American Theatre Wing said in a joint statement.

"We are thrilled not only to have found a way to properly celebrate our artists’ incredible achievements this season, but also to be able to uplift the entire theatre community and show the world what makes our Broadway family so special at this difficult time. The show must go on, no matter what – and it will," they added.

The final eligibility determinations will be announced by the Tony Awards Administration Committee in the coming days.