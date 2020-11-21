Trump administration aims at lowering drug prices

Trump administration aims at lowering drug prices

The second rule is aimed at aligning the prices paid in the United States to those paid in foreign countries

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 21 2020, 07:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2020, 07:40 ist
US President Donald Trump speaks on lowering prescription drug prices. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Donald Trump on Friday said it was issuing two new rules that are aimed at lowering drug prices for the Medicare program, including one aimed at making sure pharmacy benefit managers pass after-market rebates onto seniors.

The second rule is aimed at aligning the prices paid in the United States to those paid in foreign countries, he said. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Donald Trump
United States

What's Brewing

Stories that stones tell us

Stories that stones tell us

'Trove' of Bob Dylan papers sell for $495K

'Trove' of Bob Dylan papers sell for $495K

1,000-yr-old Hassan temple's idol broken

1,000-yr-old Hassan temple's idol broken

Trump's chances of overturning Biden win faces setback

Trump's chances of overturning Biden win faces setback

Saudi yet to withdraw banknote with wrong India map

Saudi yet to withdraw banknote with wrong India map

Indian teen's solar iron solution to tackle forest loss

Indian teen's solar iron solution to tackle forest loss

India's tour of Australia, 1977-78: A historic battle

India's tour of Australia, 1977-78: A historic battle

 