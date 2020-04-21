Trump to suspend immigration into United States

Trump to sign order to suspend immigration into United States

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 21 2020, 07:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 07:54 ist
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump is planning to suspend immigration into the United States. 

In a tweet, Trump said, "In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!"

More to follow...

