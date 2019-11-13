Trump 'too busy' to watch impeachment hearing

  Nov 13 2019, 23:43pm ist
  Nov 13 2019, 23:43pm ist
President Donald Trump said Wednesday he skipped the first televised hearings in his impeachment investigation because he was "too busy."

"I'm too busy to watch it. It's a witch hunt, it's a hoax, I'm too busy to watch it. So, I'm sure I'll get a report," Trump told reporters.

Earlier, Trump spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said that Trump spent the morning in the Oval Office "working." Trump later greeted Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the White House.

But despite his claim to be ignoring the impeachment drama, his Twitter account featured a barrage of retweeted statements from opponents of the congressional investigation

