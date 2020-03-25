Turkey charges 20 Saudi suspects over Khashoggi murder

Turkey charges 20 Saudi suspects over Khashoggi murder: prosecutor

AFP
AFP, Istanbul,
  • Mar 25 2020, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 22:59 ist
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Credit: AFP Photo

Turkish prosecutors said Wednesday they have charged 20 suspects including two former top aides to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the 2018 murder of Riyadh critic Jamal Khashoggi.

Prosecutors accuse Saudi Arabia's deputy intelligence chief Ahmed al-Assiri and the royal court's media czar Saud al-Qahtani of leading the operation, and giving orders to a Saudi hit team. Khashoggi, who wrote for The Washington Post, was killed after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

Jamal Khashoggi
Saudi Arabia
Mohammed bin Salman
Turkey
