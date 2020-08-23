Twitter attaches disclaimer on Trump's tweet

Twitter attaches disclaimer on Trump's 'mail drop boxes' tweet

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 23 2020, 23:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2020, 23:53 ist

Twitter Inc on Sunday placed a disclaimer on U.S. President Donald Trump's tweet criticizing the promotion of drop boxes by Democrats as an option for voters, saying the tweet violated the company's "civic and election integrity" rules.

"So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster. Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are not Covid sanitized. A big fraud!" Trump said in a tweet posted on Sunday morning.

Twitter, in a disclaimer attached to the tweet, said: "Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the tweet to remain accessible."

Democrats across the country are promoting drop boxes as a convenient and reliable option for voters who do not want to entrust their ballots to the U.S. Postal Service. Republican officials in other states have prevented their use.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Donald Trump
Twitter
USA

What's Brewing

The lonely plight of the Great Barrier Reef

The lonely plight of the Great Barrier Reef

Frank Sinatra slept here, and so can you

Frank Sinatra slept here, and so can you

Costly, but transparent masks boon for hard of hearing

Costly, but transparent masks boon for hard of hearing

Kerala's first tribal panchayat may face food scarcity

Kerala's first tribal panchayat may face food scarcity

 