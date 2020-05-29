Twitter adds disclaimer to Trump's Minneapolis tweet

Twitter attaches disclaimer to Donald Trump's Minneapolis tweet for 'glorifying violence'

Twitter on Friday said that one of US President Donald Trump's tweets on Minneapolis protests had breached its rules about "glorifying violence."

"...These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!" Trump's tweet read.

Twitter added that it may be in the public's interest for the tweet to remain accessible.

