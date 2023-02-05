Two injured as blast rocks Kabul

Two injured as blast rocks Kabul

Eyewitnesses who declined to give their names said that a blast rocked Pashtunistan Watt, a neighbourhood in Police District 2

IANS
IANS, Kabul,
  • Feb 05 2023, 06:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2023, 06:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two civilians were injured as a blast rocked Police District 2 of Afghan capital Kabul city, Kabul's police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.

"Two civilians were injured after a sticky bomb struck a vehicle in Police District 2 on Saturday evening," Zadran told Xinhua news agency without providing more details.

Also Read | World acknowledging India's tough stand on terrorism, says President Droupadi Murmu

Eyewitnesses who declined to give their names said that a blast rocked Pashtunistan Watt, a neighbourhood in Police District 2, at 6:20 pm local time, inflicting casualties.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kabul
World news
Terrorism

What's Brewing

Professor's life spins out of control over toon

Professor's life spins out of control over toon

Victoria statue at Cubbon Park turns 117 today

Victoria statue at Cubbon Park turns 117 today

Nagaland, an off-roader's paradise

Nagaland, an off-roader's paradise

Of misogyny, machismo, toxic masculinity...

Of misogyny, machismo, toxic masculinity...

McGregor to make UFC return against Michael Chandler

McGregor to make UFC return against Michael Chandler

DH Toon | Budget's main focus is growth, says FM

DH Toon | Budget's main focus is growth, says FM

Accident survivor 'gifts' blood on his wedding day

Accident survivor 'gifts' blood on his wedding day

Entangled atoms pave way for future quantum networks

Entangled atoms pave way for future quantum networks

Lockheed Martin to showcase its best at Aero-India 2023

Lockheed Martin to showcase its best at Aero-India 2023

A primer to Tripura elections: Key parties, allies

A primer to Tripura elections: Key parties, allies

 