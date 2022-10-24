UK News Live: Sunak poised to become PM as Johnson quits leadership race
UK News Live: Sunak poised to become PM as Johnson quits leadership race
updated: Oct 24 2022, 11:55 ist
Track latest UK election updates only on DH.
11:54
Tories' 357 MPs would hold an "indicative" ballot -- from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm on Monday -- to show members which candidate commands the most support within the fractious parliamentary party.
The Tories were forced into their second leadership contest since the summer due to Truss's resignation after only 44 days following the disastrous market response to her tax-slashing mini-budget.
She had replaced Johnson in early September following another government revolt over a slew of scandals, most notably the "Partygate" controversy involving Covid lockdown-breaching parties.
11:54
Just two months ago, the members selected Truss over Sunak, who had more support among MPs. Mordaunt is popular with the grassroots.
11:52
Mordaunt has struggled for momentum, attracting just two dozen public backers among her fellow MPs.
She is expected to come under growing pressure to abandon her leadership bid and end the contest quickly as Britain grapples with multiple crises.
If the 49-year-old resists and is able to garner 100 nominations, the race will be decided by the party's roughly 170,000 members in an online vote later in the week. If it came to that, the result would be announced Friday.
11:50
Penny Mordaunt is the only other declared contender
Johnson's withdrawal from the race -- before he had even formally announced his candidacy -- left cabinet member Penny Mordaunt as the only other declared contender.
11:48
Sunak moving to top of therace initially saw sterling jump almost a cent in Asia to $1.1402, but that could not be sustained and it edged back to around $1.1330
Investors will worry the political uncertainty is far from over given Sunak is not exactly well loved by right wingers in the Tory party and fresh divisions could erupt at any time.
10:49
Rishi Sunak, front-runner for UK PM could Ssay, ‘I told you so’
RishiSunakwould have every right to be smug. Throughout the summer,Sunak, Britain’s former finance minister — and now the front-runner for prime minister — warned against the economic policies of Liz Truss as he competed with her for the nation’s top job, and then lost. From the first television debate, when he described her plans as a “fairy tale,” to the final days of the contest, when he said he “struggled to see” how Truss’ tax cuts and spending plans would “add up,” he sounded the alarm.
10:49
Boris Johnson Drops Bid to Return as UK Prime Minister
Boris Johnson on Sunday evening pulled out of the race to succeed Liz Truss as Britain’s prime minister, ending a quixotic bid to reclaim a job he lost three months ago amid a cascade of scandals, and leaving his rival,RishiSunak, in a commanding position to be the country’s next leader.
10:34
Rishi Sunak one step closer to be elected UK PM on Diwali after Boris Johnson exits race
Rishi Sunak is one step closer as the clear frontrunner in the Conservative Party leadership race on Monday to be elected Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister after his former boss, Boris Johnson, confirmed he would be pulling out of the contest.
Tories' 357 MPs would hold an "indicative" ballot -- from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm on Monday -- to show members which candidate commands the most support within the fractious parliamentary party.
The Tories were forced into their second leadership contest since the summer due to Truss's resignation after only 44 days following the disastrous market response to her tax-slashing mini-budget.
She had replaced Johnson in early September following another government revolt over a slew of scandals, most notably the "Partygate" controversy involving Covid lockdown-breaching parties.
Just two months ago, the members selected Truss over Sunak, who had more support among MPs. Mordaunt is popular with the grassroots.
Mordaunt has struggled for momentum, attracting just two dozen public backers among her fellow MPs.
She is expected to come under growing pressure to abandon her leadership bid and end the contest quickly as Britain grapples with multiple crises.
If the 49-year-old resists and is able to garner 100 nominations, the race will be decided by the party's roughly 170,000 members in an online vote later in the week. If it came to that, the result would be announced Friday.
Penny Mordaunt is the only other declared contender
Johnson's withdrawal from the race -- before he had even formally announced his candidacy -- left cabinet member Penny Mordaunt as the only other declared contender.
Sunak moving to top of therace initially saw sterling jump almost a cent in Asia to $1.1402, but that could not be sustained and it edged back to around $1.1330
Investors will worry the political uncertainty is far from over given Sunak is not exactly well loved by right wingers in the Tory party and fresh divisions could erupt at any time.
Rishi Sunak, front-runner for UK PM could Ssay, ‘I told you so’
RishiSunakwould have every right to be smug. Throughout the summer,Sunak, Britain’s former finance minister — and now the front-runner for prime minister — warned against the economic policies of Liz Truss as he competed with her for the nation’s top job, and then lost. From the first television debate, when he described her plans as a “fairy tale,” to the final days of the contest, when he said he “struggled to see” how Truss’ tax cuts and spending plans would “add up,” he sounded the alarm.
Boris Johnson Drops Bid to Return as UK Prime Minister
Boris Johnson on Sunday evening pulled out of the race to succeed Liz Truss as Britain’s prime minister, ending a quixotic bid to reclaim a job he lost three months ago amid a cascade of scandals, and leaving his rival,RishiSunak, in a commanding position to be the country’s next leader.
Rishi Sunak one step closer to be elected UK PM on Diwali after Boris Johnson exits race
Rishi Sunak is one step closer as the clear frontrunner in the Conservative Party leadership race on Monday to be elected Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister after his former boss, Boris Johnson, confirmed he would be pulling out of the contest.