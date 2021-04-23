UK PM Johnson says Britain is getting control of Covid

UK PM Johnson says Britain is getting control of Covid-19 pandemic

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Apr 23 2021, 21:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 21:20 ist
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: Reuters Photo

Britain is getting control of the Covid-19 pandemic as case numbers fall and vaccines are rolled out, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, adding that he would stick to a cautious plan for easing lockdown restrictions.

"We're getting through this. There's no question that things are better than they were," Johnson told broadcasters, adding that he thought the next stage of reopening would proceed on May 17, with all restrictions hopefully lifted on June 21.

"There's no question that we're starting to get the pandemic really well under control at the moment, but we've got to stick to our cautious approach and go through the steps of the roadmap."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

UK
Boris Johnson
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Tourists get chance to fly over Chernobyl disaster zone

Tourists get chance to fly over Chernobyl disaster zone

Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75

Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75

Ravaged by Covid-19, Brazil faces a hunger epidemic

Ravaged by Covid-19, Brazil faces a hunger epidemic

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

 