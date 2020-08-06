Undiagnosed condition makes Chinese woman’s stomach weigh over 19 kilograms

Undiagnosed condition makes woman’s stomach weigh 19 kg

DH Web Desk
Mother of two, Huang Guoxian, is a resident of the Dazhi village of Songqi Town near Anshun, China. She weighs 54.8 kilograms, out of which, her now overgrown stomach contributes almost 19 kilograms.

It has been two years since Guoxian began to experience these symptoms. She sought medical assistance soon, and while it managed to ease her pain, her stomach continued to inflate. 

Guoxian lives with acute pain. She struggles with everyday tasks like walking, caring for her children, or sleeping comfortably. She is compelled to sleep either while sitting on the bed or leaning against cushions, according to a report by Daily Mail.

The 36-year-old, who is a housewife, hopes to raise approximately £3,290 (Rs 3,24,000) to visit a specialist who could help pinpoint the problem.

While it has been discovered that Guoxian suffered from a myriad of disorders including liver cirrhosis, and ovarian cancer, the exact cause of her swelling remains unknown.

Guoxian is often mistaken as a woman pregnant with twins or triplets.

“My two children are still young. Their grandmother and grandfather are helping to look after them now. I hope to recover and become healthy as soon as possible,” she said.

