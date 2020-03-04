US carries out airstrike on Taliban fighters for first time since Doha deal - spokesman

'US carries out airstrike on Taliban fighters'

The United States conducted an airstrike on Wednesday against Taliban fighters in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, a U.S. forces spokesman said, the first strike since a troop withdrawal agreement was signed between the two sides on Saturday.

The Taliban fighters were "were actively attacking an (Afghan National Security Forces) checkpoint. This was a defensive strike to disrupt the attack," said Colonel Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for the U.S. Forces in Afghanistan in a tweet.

He said Washington was committed to peace but called on the Taliban to stop "needless attacks" and uphold their commitments, alluding to the deal signed on Saturday in Doha.

