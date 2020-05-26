US CDC reports 1,637,456 coronavirus cases, 97,669 deaths

US CDC reports 1,637,456 COVID-19 cases, 97,669 deaths

Reuters
  • May 26 2020, 14:24 ist
Representative image/AFP Photo

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 1,637,456 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 15,342 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 620 to 97,669.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on May 24 versus its previous report a day earlier.

