US condemns latest missile attack on Iraqi base: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday he was "outraged" by another missile attack on an Iraqi airbase where US forces have been stationed, as neighbouring Iran signalled a wish to de-escalate regional tensions.

"Outraged by reports of another rocket attack on an Iraqi airbase," Pompeo tweeted.

Outraged by reports of another rocket attack on an Iraqi airbase. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured and call on the Government of #Iraq to hold those responsible for this attack on the Iraqi people accountable. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 12, 2020

"These continued violations of Iraq's sovereignty by groups not loyal to the Iraqi government must end."

French Minister @JY_LeDrian and I just discussed the importance of continued U.S. and European efforts to combat ISIS in Iraq as well as our cooperation to counter Iran’s malign activities. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 12, 2020

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Sunday's rocket attacks. The US has previously blamed such attacks on Iran-backed groups in Iraq.